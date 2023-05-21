NI-U20 vs DR-U20 Dream11 Prediction: Nigeria U20 vs Dominican Republic U20

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch matches. One of the best and most amazing U20 Football World Cup leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Nigeria U20 and vs Dominican Republic U20. As we all know that now fans must be very keen to know about the match as they know that it will be more interesting and entertaining. Here we have more information about the NI-U20 vs DR-U20 match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now both teams are very famous as they always give their best for winning the match. If we talk about the players then all the players are very amazing and interesting. Now if you want to see the match then you can buy the tickets from the website. The U20 Football World Cup match between Nigeria U20 vs DR-U20 will be played at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no chance of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match including team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match.

Match Details

Team:Nigeria U20 vs Dominican Republic U20

League: U20 Football World Cup

Date: 21st May 2023

Day: Sunday

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoz

Nigeria U20 Possible Playing 11:1.Nathaniel Nwosu, 2. Israel Domingo, 3. Abel Ogwuche, 4. Augustine Njoku, 5. Benjamin Fredrick, 6. Victor Eletu, 7. Daniel Daga, 8. Samson Lawal, 9. Tochukwu Nadi, 10. Rilwanu Sarki, 11. Kehinde Ibrahim

Dominican Republic U20 Possible Playing 11:1.Omry Bello, 2. Israel Boatwright, 3. Sebastian Manon, 4. Alex Ciriaco, 5. Kleffer Martes, 6. Jason Joseph, 7. Edison Azcona, 8. Angel Montes-de-Oca, 9. Yordy Alvarez, 10. Oliver Schmidhauser, 11. Angelo Gomez

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Nigeria U20 vs Dominican Republic U20 on 21st May 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match that which team has more chance to win the match. Dominican Republic U20 looks good in the recent match and has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.