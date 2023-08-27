NIC vs LYN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Nice vs Lyon Ligue 1 League Scorecard

Hello football lovers, here we have great news that Ligue 1 League is going to play thier next football match. This match is fixed to be played between two teams Nice (NIC) and another team Lyon (LYN). This football match will begin at 12:15 am on Monday 28 August 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Allianz Riviera. Both teams contain a large number in thier fan list and this match is expected to be most liked by the fans and the audience at the stadium. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Both teams had given thier best but they didn’t play well in this tournament. Nice had played two matches in which this team faced two draws and is currently ranked in the 11th place of the points table. On the other hand, Lyon had also played two matches and faced a loss. This team is currently ranked in 17th place in the points table. Both teams have lots of fans who are waiting for this football match. Both teams have strong players and they will give thier best to win, so watch and enjoy this upcoming football match.

NIC vs LYN (Nice vs Lyon) Match Details

Match: Nice and Lyon

Tournament: Ligue 1 League

Date: Monday, 28th August 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

NIC vs. LYN match Venue: Allianz Riviera

NIC vs LYN (Nice vs Lyon) Starting 11

Nice (NIC) Possible Starting 11 1.Kasper Schmeichel, 2. Dante, 3. Jordan Lotomba, 4. Jean-Clair Todibo, 5. Melvin Bard, 6. Pablo Rosario, 7. Khephren Thuram-Ulien, 8. Hicham Boudaoui, 9. Gaetan Laborde, 10. Badredine Bouanani, 11. Terem Moffi

Lyon (LYN) Possible Starting 11 1.Remy Riou, 2. Sinaly Diomande, 3. Nicolas Tagliafico, 4. Clinton Mata, 5. Duje Caleta-Car, 6. Rayan Cherki, 7. Maxence Caqueret, 8. Corentin Tolisso, 9. Johann Lepenant, 10. Bradley Barcola, 11. Alexandre Lacazette

According to the reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on JioCinema where the fans can enjoy this upcoming match. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and all the players are ready to play this upcoming match. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. The fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this upcoming match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to get more articles on sports and the latest news topics.