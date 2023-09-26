Nicholas Zapata Death Reason? Coroner IDs teen killed in Bloomington Stabbing

How did Nicholas Zapata die? Know his Cause of Death? This article will explore the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate passing of Nick Zapata, a 19-year-old resident of Normal, Illinois, which occurred on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Nicholas M. Zapata, a resident of Normal, Illinois, had his roots in Seattle, Washington, as indicated on his social media profile.

He achieved a significant milestone by graduating from Normal Community West High School, where he actively participated as a player on the Normal Community West Wildcats boys varsity football team. Nicholas was deeply cherished by his parents, Robert Zapata and Elizabeth Bane, and shared a unique connection with his siblings. Those who had the privilege of knowing him remember Nicholas as a compassionate, witty, and joyful young individual who had the remarkable ability to brighten anyone’s day with his infectious smile.

Nicholas Zapata Death Reason?

On the evening of September 23, 2023, at approximately 10:10 p.m., the Bloomington Police Department received a distress call regarding a potential stabbing incident in the 300 block of Kenmore, situated just east of the Southgate Estates Trailer Park. Upon their arrival, law enforcement discovered a 19-year-old individual, Nicholas M. Zapata of Normal, Illinois, gravely injured and lying on the ground. Swiftly, the Bloomington Fire Department transported him to a nearby hospital. Tragically, despite all efforts to save him, Nicholas M. Zapata succumbed to his injuries at 10:59 p.m. that same night in the emergency room at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.



Subsequently, at approximately 11:47 p.m., deputies from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with officers from the Bloomington Police Department, ventured to a rural vicinity outside Heyworth, Illinois, where they successfully apprehended a 16-year-old male believed to be linked to this incident. The arrest was executed smoothly and without any complications. The teenager was initially taken to the Bloomington Police Department for interrogation and was subsequently transferred to the McLean County Juvenile Detention Center. Specific details regarding the charges against him will be disclosed at a later time.

The McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Bloomington Police Department continue their ongoing investigation into this incident, diligently working to uncover the details surrounding the tragic event. If anyone possesses information relevant to this case, they are strongly encouraged to reach out to BPD Detectives Tyrel Klein at 309-434-2366 or Jordan Downing at 309-434-2587, and kindly reference the case number 202313140 when providing information.



The family of Nicholas M. Zapata will release the obituary and provide information about his funeral arrangements at a later date. At this moment, they are experiencing a profound loss and require space and time to navigate through this challenging period and commence their journey of healing. When they feel prepared, they will communicate the details of the funeral to their friends and loved ones.