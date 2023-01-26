Nick Rimmer Death Reason? Maryville University Former Men’s Golf Student-Athlete Passed Away

It is saddened to hear about the passing of the beloved former student of Maryville Saints Men’s Golf Student and Athlete, Nick Rimmer. Yes, the popular personality of the school, Nick Rimmer sadly passed away. His sudden death has shocked the entire school and his family members who are going through a difficult time. Since the news of his death was confirmed, many fans and his loved ones are paying tributes and giving deep condolences to the Athlete’s family member who is going through a difficult time. Keep in touch with us to know more details here.

Let us tell you that Nick Rimmer came to Maryville University in 2019 as a freshman student and athlete on the men’s golf team. Well, he remained part of the team for a short time of period but his presence in the game left an unremovable mark. During his presence to the team, he left an infectious personality that attracted everyone close to him. Being an amazing player in the team, Nick was also a bright and talented student of the school. He caught the entire school’s attention because of his brilliant game. Many people are trying to know the cause of his death but still, there is no clarification that what was the cause behind his sudden passing.

Nick Rimmer Death Reason?

According to the sources, Nick Rimmer was reported missing by his family to Edmonton Police and sadly, he was located deceased on January 22, 2023. The entire Maryville Saints Community was shaken after learning the passing of their beloved student. He was just 20 years old. The news was confirmed by the official Twitter account of the Edmonton Police Service. Well, police also revealed that “his death is considered a non-criminal matter”.

Edmonton Police tweeted,” The 20-year-old man reported missing by police earlier today was sadly located deceased this afternoon. His death is considered a non-criminal matter and no additional information will be released. Our thoughts are with his family and friend during this difficult time”. Much details about Nick is not present on the Internet but it can be say that his sudden death left a dark mark on many hearts’ at Maryville University. Being a good athlete and student, Nick Rimmer was also a good friend, teacher, teammate, and someone’s son. Still, the family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary arrangements yet. He will be always remembered by his family and friends. Keep his memories and thoughts.