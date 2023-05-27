Nicolas Cage’s ex-daughter-in-law Hila Coppola Seeks $30K Legal Fees to Fight For Child Support

In this article, we are going to talk about Nicolas Cage’s ex-daughter-in-law Hils Coppola. As per reports, she seeks a $30k legal fee. This news is going viral on the internet and getting much attention. Her news is circulating on the social media platform. People have many quarries regarding this news. Recently, Hila Coppola is on the eye of the news channel headlines. People have very eager to know the complete information regarding this news. She is demanding a $30k legal fee. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, Hila Coppola is the ex-daughter-in-law of Nicolas Cage. She is not taking her step back to fight this case. She is demanding $30k to pay for her legal. She is from Las Vegas, Nevada. She filed the case in court on May 22, 2023. She was requesting fees. She filed the petition claiming she is without representation and severely outgunned by Cage’s privileged son, Weston, whose attorney is bombarding her with subpoenas demanding “unwarranted” personal information. Recently, this news is making huge controversy on the social media platform.

Nicolas Cage’s ex-daughter-in-law Hila Coppola

Further, Hila Coppola also said that she needs attorney’s fees. Further, the legal battle erupted earlier this year when the single mom filed a claim demanding monthly support. She has two-year-old twins. This is a piece of very devasting news that she claimed the National Treasure star reneged on a promise to help support his grandchildren. The Weston’s parents have charged. His parents designed a legal fistfight to harass Hila Coppola. His parents are facing many charges to harass Hila Coppola. Nic is allowing his son and the mother of his child to commit despicable deeds against his daughter-in-law and his granddaughters, despite my plea for him to

Talk some sense into Weston and his promise to ‘take care of us if Wes doesn’t,’” the desperate mom wrote in January. Further, the nic sends $7,300 a month to Weston and $1,500 of that goes to the other mother of his two sons. Further, Coppola received $4,634 per month. She received these fees for her twins. She has two-year-old twins whose name is Cyress and Venice. Her husband Weston is not doing any financial support to her children. Currently, Weston is living his life as he living before. His family is very supportive. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.