Nicolas Raskin Injury Update: What Happened to Belgian Professional Footballer?

Nicolas Raskin has been getting a lot of attention on the internet over the last few days and many of his fans or loved ones are curious to know more about his injury update. He is a Belgian professional footballer. He plays for the Scottish Premiership club and the Belgium under-21 national team as a midfielder. He has a large number of fans around the world who are worrying to know more about his injury update because recently, he was injured seriously. In this article, we are going to discuss his injury and also talk about himself.

Recently, he has been ruled out of their Europa League clash against Real Betis due to a calf injury. Lots of people and netizens are hitting online platforms to know about his injury update. He was injured and is now dealing with an injury setback. His injury prevented him from training and he did not participate in training on Wednesday preceding the match. His absence on the field was notable because he needs to reach the field for Rangers this season. He didn’t arrive at the field and many of his fans are worried for him. Swipe up this article to learn more about his injury.

Nicolas Raskin Injury Update

According to the reports, the exact circumstances of his injury are not revealed yet and there are no details about his current health status. There are various sites available on the internet that explain the details of his injury update but no official announcement has been shared about his current health status. Let us know more about himself, He was born on 23 February 2001 in Liege, Belgium and he is currently 22 years old. He made his name in professional football and achieved multiple success through various clubs and youth levels. Keep continuing your reading and don’t skip any line or word.

Nicolas Raskin began his career in football playing in his childhood at Royal Stade Waremmien FC as a child. He is a beloved son of Thierry Raskin who is also popular in the Belgian football community. He has a brother, Maxime Raskin who was born on 22 June 1999 in Belgium. If we talk about his love life then it is said that he is in a relationship but he didn’t reveal his personal life. Presently, he is gathering attention after getting injured during a match but his current health status in not been disclosed yet. We will update you soon. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.