RIP! Nilmani Phookan Death Reason: Jnanpith Awardee & Veteran Assamese Poet Dies:- Nilmani Phookan, one of the Indian poets in Assamese sadly passed away at the age of 90. It is saddening to hear about the passing of the famous Indian poet. According to the sources, Jnanpith awardee and the eminent Assamese literature, Nilmanii Phookan took his last breath on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Unfortunately, he closed his eyes in the hospital after being admitted. He was 90 years old at the time of his death. Since the news of his death was confirmed, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to her and given condolences to Phookan’s family members.

At his last times, Nilami was survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter. As per the reports, the poet was hospitalized on Wednesday due to his poor health condition. He had complained about breathing difficulties from where he was shifted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital later. It is hard to believe that the well-known literature of the country has gone from this world leaving her family and fans devastated. A tweet reads,” Cannot express in words what this loss feels like. Today Assam has not just lost a literary icon but a cultured man who stood up for his values. I have known Nilmani Phookan Koka since my childhood. I hope I make you proud one day”.

Who Was Nilmani Phookan?

Born as Nilmani Phookan Jr on September 10, 1933 in Dergaon in Golaghat district, Assam. He earned his Master’s Degree in History from Guwahati University in 1961. Later, he started to writing poetry since the early 1950s. Along with this, Phookan began his career as a lecturer at Arya Vidyapeeth College in Guwahati, where he worked until his retirement that held in 1992. He also translated poetry in Assamese from Japanese and European.

Here are some of the well known works of Nilmani Phookan such as Surya Heno Nami Ahe Ei Nadiyedi, Manas-pratima, Phuli Thaka Suryamukhi Phultor Phale, Kabita. Sahitya Akademi Publications, and Selected Poems Of Nilmani Phookan. Nilmani won the 56th Jnanpith Award, India’s highest literary award for the year 2020.

Along with this, he was also awarded the 1981 Sahitya Akademi Award in Assamese for his poetry collection, Kavita (Kobita). Phookan Jr was also honored with Padma Shri by India Government. CM shared a statement that reads,” Kavya Rishi Nilmani Phookan was among the foremost of the bright literary stars who have enriched Assamese literature and his contribution will always be remembered”. He will be always remembered by his family and known ones.