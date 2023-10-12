Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 8.27 Lakh Specs and More

Nissan Motor India launched the Magnite Kuro Edition and the Magnite EZ-Shift AMT in India. After launching its new models recently, the company finally launched the new models. Nissan Motor India launched the new Nissan Magnite Kuro edition starting price in India. The starting price of the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition is Rs 8.27 lakh, and it will be available in a range of Rs 10.46 lakh. The new Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift AMT models have launched in India starting price is Rs 6.5 lakh, and the bookings for these models have already started.

Nissan has unveiled the new Nissan Magnite Kuro edition, which includes all the top-of-the-line trims of the model. This edition is available with a naturally aspirated XVMT engine, starting at Rs 8,27 lakh, which is a significant premium over the standard version. Subsequently, the XV turbo MT model is also available, starting at Rs 9,65 lakh, and is also a considerable premium. Finally, the Kuro edition is also available in the XV turbo CVT variant, starting at Rs 10,46 lakh, which is also a significant premium. The all-new Kuro edition is available with an option of all-black paint on the exterior, as well as a black treatment around the grill, exterior rear bumpers, front bumpers, and front bumpers, as well as a Kuro badging beneath the rear bumpers. Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition Launched

Continuing with the interior changes, the all-black interior of the Nissan Magnite has been retained, but the interior instrument panel has been updated with a patterned and gloss black end finish. Black interior accents are also included, as well as black door trim insertions. The new Nissan Magnite is equipped with a 360-degree around view monitor (AVM), a center console armrest that includes rear AC vents, a KURO-themed floor mat, a wireless charger, and a wider IRVM. Powertrain The new Nissan Magnite comes with the already existing engine options: 1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with 72PS of power & 96 Nm of torque 2-litre 1-litre turboprop engine with 100PS of power & 160 Nm of torque 5-speed manual transmission CVT transmission 4-wheel drive.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Launching the new Nissan Magnite Kuro special edition, Managing Director, Nissan, Rakesh Srivastava said, "Nissan's Magnite Kuro Special Edition is the perfect blend of style, value, and safety with a powerful value proposition. This special edition is a testament to our dedication to meeting the ever-evolving aspirational demands and preferences of our discerning customers."