Nitesh Pandey Death Reason? ‘Om Shanti Om’ Actor Nitesh Pandey Dies at 51 of Cardiac Arrest

It is very hard to announce that a very well-known actor Nitesh Pandey has passed away recently. He was a very famous Indian film actor who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Tuesday at the age of 51. Since his passing news came on the internet as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started to hit the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death.

Nitesh Pandey was a very talented and popular actor-screenwriter who is better known for his role in Om Shanti Om. He started his television career in 1990. In 1995 he got his first acting opportunity in a show called Tajas in which he played a detective. He worked in many serials including, Astiva Ek Prem Kahani. Manzilein Apani Apani, Justajoo, Saaya and more more. He also did theatre shows like Aastha and Misal Pav with Sudha Chandran. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Nitesh Pandey Death Reason?

A very popular actor Nitesh Pandey is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 23 May 2023, Tuesday when he was 51 years old. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by his brother in law brother-in-law Siddharth Nagar. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away after a heart attack.

Reportedly, the actor was discovered dead inside a hotel room in Igatpuri. No foul play is suspected and doctors stated he died due to a heart attack. His passing news left many people in shock and pain. Anupamaa and Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara remain his last TV appearances. He achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Many people have been expressing their profound condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms.