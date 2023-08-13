Nizama Hećimović Death Video: Nermin Sulejmanovic’s Ex-Wife killed by Bodybuilder On Livestream

Recently Nermin Sulejmanovic has come on the internet it is trending on social media platforms. Since his name came on the internet, many people have been curious to know why he is trending on social media platfroms. Nermin Sulejmanovic is a very famous Bodybuilder who is from Bosnia and Herzegovina. He went viral on social media platfroms after an allegation that he murmured his wife. This news left many questions in people’s minds. They are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, on Friday, 11 August 2023, Nermin Sulemanovic communicated an update on Instagram where he announced to his followers that they were about to witness a murder live. In the disturbing video, he stated Look, when you are dealing with a wh-e who reports you to the police, Here, watch the killing live now, nice and easy… Are you watching?” Sulejmanovic states to the camera before shooting a shot into his ex-wife’s forehead. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Nizama Hećimović Death Video

On the basis of the reports, their young daughter even though she survived the incident has been discovered screaming in a pool of blood. Sulejmanovic went on to film two next videos of himself on the run. In the videos, he told his viewers he had killed two others off-screen. The report also said that when law enforcement found Sulejmanovic, he turned his gun on himself before he was arrested. The killer finally took his own life, but no one could bring the victims back to life. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Nermin Sulejmanovic got married to Nizamaa Hecimovic whom he killed on 11 August 2023. Before the murder, Nizamaa Hecimovic had shared a tender picture of her young daughter’s foot, she said that her kid made the future worth living for,” before 35-year-old Nermin Sulejmanovic shot her dead on the Instagram live stream Friday in the northeastren Bosnian town of Gradacac. After her death, Nizama’s sister shared a painful tribute on Facebook. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people have been very shocked. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.