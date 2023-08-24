NJT vs MRV Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, New Jersey Tritons vs Morrisville Unity USA T10

Hello, all the cricket match loves, here we are sharing exciting news for you that one of the best and most amazing USA T10 leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between New Jersey Tritons vs Morrisville Unity. Both teams have amazing players as they always give their best to win the match. Currently, fans are searching about the match as they are super keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the (NJT vs MRV) news and we will share it with you in this article.

USA T10 is back one time with its two powerful teams. Both teams players are very talented and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be very interesting and entertaining. New Jersey Tritons is set to take on Morrisville Unity in USA T10 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, United States. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Lauderhill, US is cloudy and there are 27% chances of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans must be very curious to know about the match details like team, date, venue, day, lineup and other details lineup. Let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: New Jersey Tritons (NJT) vs Morrisville Unity (MRV)

League: USA T10

Date:24th August 2023

Day: Thursday

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, United States

New Jersey Tritons (NJT) Possible Playing 11:1.Gautam Gambhir(C), 2. Naman Ojha(WK), 3. Jesse Ryder, 4. Yusuf Pathan, 5. Christopher Barnwell, 6. Albie Morkel, 7. Bipul Sharma, 8. Danza Hyatt, 9. Liam Plunkett, 10. RP Singh, 11. Abhimanyu Mithun

Morrisville Unity (MRV) Possible Playing 11: 1. Chris Gayle, 2. Parthiv Patel(WK), 3. Shehan Jayasuriya, 4. Obus Pienaar, 5. Corey Anderson, 6. Calvin Savage, 7. Navin Stewart, 8. Harbhajan Singh(C), 9. Dane Piedt, 10. Syed Najaf Shah, 11. Sreesanth

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both team's players are amazing and talented and they are ready to give their best to win the match. This match is going to be played between New Jersey Tritons vs Morrisville Unity on 24th August 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – to 06:00 PM (GMT) from Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, United States. The NJT team won 2 matches and lost 1 match and the MRV team won 1 match and lost 1 match. The NJT team has more chances to win the match.