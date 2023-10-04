No Mercy in Mexico Father and Son Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit Link

The “No Mercy in Mexico” trend has increased the number of videos that are being shared by other internet users. Some of these videos are showing a woman being hit with an object. In the video, we see a father and a child being killed. The boy is crying as he watches his father die. The father was first attacked by a group of people who had knives and sharp objects in their hands. The people who attacked the father and the boy are believed to be members of a gang of law enforcement officers. The father is visibly in pain as he watches his son die.

The release of such terrible and distressing films should be banned, but the “No Mercy in Mexico” video is going viral on social media platforms, especially TikTok, where people are sharing it. All these films are very distressing, so sharing them is a bad idea. Some people who came across the video online advised others not to watch or share it. “I have never seen more gore in my life!” one person wrote. “You’ll be sick if you share this!” Someone else said, “Don’t watch this! Please, I suggest you! It’s awful and gross!”