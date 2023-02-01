Nobuo Ishihara Death Reason? Former Japan Top Official Nobuo Ishihara Passed Away at 96

Recently the news has come on the internet that a former top bureaucrat Nobuo Ishihara has passed away recently at the age of 96. He served as deputy chief cabinet secretary. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Since his passing news left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that they would have to hear this. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Nobuo Ishihara was a former deputy chief Cabinet secretary who received the moniker ” shadow prime minister” while working with a record seven prime ministers from 1987 to 1995. He became the top administrator in the Cabinet after serving as vice minister of the now-defunct Home Affairs Ministry and served under every Japanese leader from Nobourn Takeshita to Tomiichi Murayama. He also worked as deputy chief Cabinet secretary for more than 7 years, the third longest on record, including for the 1933 coalition government under Prime Minister Morihiro Hosokawa that shortly interrupted the Liberal Democratic Party’s grip on power held since 1955. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Nobuo Ishihara Death Reason?

As per the report, a former deputy chief Cabinet secretary Nobuo Ishihara has passed away at the age of 96. He took his last breath on 29 January 2023, Sunday. His passing news has been confirmed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Wednesday. Since his passing news has come on the internet, many people want to know his cause of death. He died due to many organ failures. It is very sad and shocking news for his family, friends and those who know him. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

He achieved the nickname of shadow prime minister due to his noted influence on the handling of administrative affairs at times of upheaval in Japanese politics. He completed his graduation from the Faculty of Law at the University of Tokyo. After that, he entered the former Agency for Local Government. He earned huge respect due to his best work.