Noida: 15-year-old Boy Dies in Fight between Two Groups in Jewar, 5 Arrested

In Greater Noida’s Jewar area, a tragic incident unfolded where a minor boy lost his life, and another person was injured in a shooting, as confirmed by the police on Wednesday. Subsequently, law enforcement arrested five individuals in connection with this unfortunate event. The conflict initiated with a dispute between two individuals under the influence, escalating as more individuals from both parties became involved. The initial argument transformed into a situation involving stone-pelting and eventually escalated into gunfire. The occurrence transpired in Mahvalipur village, falling within the jurisdiction of the Jewar police station.

15-year-old Boy Dies in Fight Between Two Groups



As per the police account, the clash unfolded on Tuesday night involving two residents of the locality, Sonu and Rakesh. The dispute arose from an earlier incident that transpired three days before the gunfight. The verbal altercation escalated into a physical confrontation as Sonu and his associates launched an assault on Rakesh. In retaliation, Rakesh’s allies assembled, leading to Sonu and his group firing at Rakesh and his associates.

In the exchange of gunfire, Rakesh’s 15-year-old son and another individual sustained injuries. They were promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention, but sadly, Rakesh’s son did not survive his injuries. Following the incident, Rakesh lodged a complaint with the Jewar police station. Addressing the incident, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) for Greater Noida stated, “Five individuals, including Sonu, have been apprehended, and efforts are underway to actively pursue the remaining individuals who are still at large.” The ADCP provided assurance that tranquility and order have been reinstated at the location of the incident.