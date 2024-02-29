Noida: 4 College Students Choke Friend To Death During Party Brawl

The recent Noda University news left everyone shocked. As per the details, a Nodia University-based student was killed by his friends. After the investigation, it was found that Yash Mittal was the Noida University student who was murdered by his four friends. The crime is committed by the four youngsters who are friends of the late Yash Mittal. People are coming on the internet and looking for the circumstances surrounding the incident and the cause of the death of Yash Mittal. This page will help you to learn about the exact details regarding the incident. Stay tuned for more information.

Yash Mittal was a student at Noida University and pursuing a BBA. He was the son of a businessman. According to the sources, the student Yash Mittal has been missing from the hostel since Monday. After learning his missing news, the police started an investigation. In the search for Yash Mittal, the police found an unexpected crime. The missing news of Yash Mittal was filed by his father Deepak Mittal who informed police that he getting the messages from an unknown number. He also informed police that the unknown person is demanding Rs 6 crore in place of his son. Learn more in the next section.

4 College Students Choke Friend To Death

After filing the complaint, the police started the investigation in search of Yash Mittal who had been missing from his hostel since Monday. The police first arrived on the campus of the hostel where they found the CCTV footage. The CCTV footage shows that Yash Mittal was talking with someone on call on Monday when is going outside the university. The police later checked the call records. Rachit is the last person whom Yash Mittal talked to on the call. Rachit is a friend of Yash Mittal and mostly both hang out together.

After questioning Rachit, he revealed that there were three other friends of Yash Mittal. Rachit, Shivam, Shubham, and Sushant are friends of Yash Mittal. They all call Yash Mittal on February 26, 2024, for a party. Yash Mittal reached the incident place to attend the party in which Rachit, Shubham, Sushant, and Shivam were also involved. A heated argument broke out between them during the party. After that, the four youngsters murdered Yash Mittal and buried his dead body in the field. The Senior police officer Saad Miya Khan said we discovered the dead body of Yash Mittal after Rachit's statement. The police arrested three youngsters but Shubham is still absconding.