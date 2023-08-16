Noida: Couple Arrested For Selling Fake Branded Clothes

Good Day Readers, Today 16th August 2023 a unconventional news has come from Noida, Uttar Pradesh. A couple has been arrested by the police under the charges of doing business by selling fake and cheap quality clothes and other products to people. Kindly follow the article below to find the facts related to this news. A man and woman have been apprehended in Noida for reportedly peddling low-cost clothes at inflated rates, utilizing tags from prestigious and costly brands as a deceptive tactic.

This situation came to public attention when a renowned brand located in Gurugram formally raised concerns with the authorities, leading to an official inquiry. A married couple from Delhi was apprehended by Gautam Buddha Nagar police on Sunday for their alleged involvement in selling counterfeit branded clothes at discounted rates in Noida’s Sector-24 police jurisdiction.

Couple Arrested For Selling Fake Branded Clothes

The individuals arrested have been identified as Siddharth Gakhar, aged 30, and his wife Ekta, aged 28. Both of them are residents of Ramnagar. A police operation was carried out at Noida Haat in sector-33, resulting in the seizure of fake garments with labels from renowned brands like Peter England and VanHeusen. The estimated value of the seized counterfeit items amounts to several lakhs of rupees. This prompt action was initiated following a tip-off from the legal organization ‘Brand Protectors India Pvt Ltd located in Gurgaon, which alerted the police about the sale of imitation clothing during a discount event.



Upon receiving the complaint, the police took swift action and conducted a raid, resulting in the arrest of the couple. The subsequent investigation uncovered that the accused were involved in the sale of counterfeit affordable clothing, falsely labeled with brands like Peter England and VanHusen,” divulged senior police official Shakti Awasthi. In their possession, a total of 240 fake pants and 4 imitation shirts from these brands were seized.



The couple will face additional legal measures under the relevant sections, as confirmed by Awasthi.

Preet mentioned that they have obtained written permission from both Peter England and Van Heusen, allowing them to take appropriate legal measures against individuals involved in the sale of counterfeit goods bearing these brand names. “Upon receiving this information, a police team promptly carried out a raid at the specified location, leading to the recovery of the fake items. Further legal actions are currently underway,” confirmed Shakti Mohan Avasthy, ADCP of Noida. The couple has been formally charged under IPC section 420, in addition to Section 63 and Section 51 of the Copyright Act (Amendment), 1957, as indicated by the officer.