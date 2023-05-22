Noida: Man Thrashes Delivery Boy Over OTP Dispute, Video Goes Viral on Internet

Recently a shocking video has come on the internet that a man is continuously beating up a delivery boy. This shocking incident happened in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Since the news video went on the internet as soon as circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now they are very curious to know why the man beat a delivery boy. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that a man is seen brutally beating a delivery boy in Noida. Since the video came on the web it went viral on many social networking sites. According to the report, an argument over a one-time password is said to have been the catalyst for the assault. In the viral video, the man is seen kicking and slapping the delivery boy in the middle of society. While a security guard and another man reached there but he did not say anything and stopped the man. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Man Thrashes Delivery Boy In Noida

Reportedly, the delivery boy tries to stop and save himself but the society resident continuously beats him. This horrible incident happened in Noida Sector 99, Uttar Pradesh. The video has gone video on many social networking sites and gained huge attention from people. After the video, an FIR was filed and Noida police quickly responded to the event. The person concerned has been taken into police custody. Currently, the investigation of the incident is ongoing. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, another incident video also came on the web that two people brutally hit a security guard in a connected incident that first surfaced a day ago. Early on Friday morning, the incident took place in sector 70 Ashiana Homes. In his cabin, the guard was fast asleep when the men burst in and began a vicious assault. Currently, the man was taken to the Noida police custody and the investigation of the incident is ongoing. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.