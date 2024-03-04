Noida Woman in Noida Falls Prey To Digital Arrest Scam. Latest News Updates

There is a shocking piece of news coming out that a Noida woman was duped of Rs. 3.7 lakh over 7 hours of Skype call and this news is rapidly circulating on the internet trends. The cases of digital scams are increasing day-by-day and individuals lose lots of money after being trapped in these cases. Similarly, a 32-year-old woman IT engineer based in Noida was duped at Rs 3.75 lakh by cybercriminals and this incident shocked the community. Several questions have raised on the internet related to this topic. We made an article and mentioned all the available details in this article, so read it completely.

Reportedly, this is a complaint from Noida where a wife received a Skype call and the criminals threatened her, forced the woman to sit at one place, and swindled money from her on the pretext of clearing her name in a drugs case. The complainant, Chirag Varshney, is the husband of the victim (32-year-old woman), who said the incident occurred on Wednesday, 28 February 2024, when his wife received a Skype call at around 10.30 am and the criminals threatened her, forcing her to sit in one place and cheating her of money on the pretext of clearing her name in the case. Read on…

Noida Woman in Noida Falls Prey To Digital Arrest Scam

Furthermore, a Noida woman was allegedly defrauded of Rs 3.75 lakh by cyber criminals, who held her “hostage” over Skype calls for nearly seven hours, gradually withdrawing money from her account in a planned manner. The criminals claimed to be police officers and accused her of being involved in an international drug trafficking operation. They accused him of supplying drugs in an alleged parcel sent from Mumbai to Taiwan. The couple were residents of Amrapali Sapphire, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Cybercriminals are people or groups who use technology to carry out malicious activities on digital systems or networks. Swipe up and keep reading…

The complainant also said that he had initially filed a complaint at the cybercrime portal but when no action was taken, he approached the police. Now an FIR has been registered at Sector 39 police station under sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 66D of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act. Digital crime cases are increasing and the government needs to take strict action against these crimes.