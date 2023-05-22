Noida: Woman Loses Rs 4.3 Lakh in WhatsApp Job Scam, Clicking on YouTube Link

The cases of job scams via social media platforms are increasing day by day these days. One such fresh to the long list has been reported from Noida where a woman falls prey to scammers who duped Rs 4.3 lakh from women. The news is alerting one and presenting the seriousness of the matter that is becoming a nuisance these days. The luring messages and fascinations of easy earnings are increasing day by day and innocent people are losing their hard-earned money by becoming the prey of these fascinations. Post Covid, as the opportunities hyped up by the means of technology and the scope of work-from-home jobs increased, the other side of the coin is proving to be damaging. These days almost every person is receiving misleading scam calls and messages on their phones, and people are making big losses because of them. In a recent incident that has been recovered from Noida, a woman was asked to like Youtube videos to earn money. Let’s see how the incident caused loss to the woman.

It has been reported that a woman was approached by scammers on Whatsapp and scammers convinced the woman to the easy work that she can run from home by just liking the youtube videos. She was also told to like, share and comment on videos on a website and to share the videos with friends. She was also assigned some tasks in the telegram group. The woman started the work as she was receiving money at the initial stage for the tasks for which she was assigned. When the scammers succeeded to build trust on the woman after paying the initial installments, they talked about the prime task which would benefit the woman more. The woman got trapped in the new fascination and lost Rs 4.38 lakh to the scammers.

Woman Loses Rs 4.3 Lakh in WhatsApp Job Scam

The woman lives in sector 61 of Noida. The incident shocked the people and talking about being careful while interacting online. A case of cyber fraud has been registered at Sector 58 Noida police station. The cyber cell is investigating the case and interrogating the woman about all the tasks and links shared by the scammers. The police have assured that they will crack the case soon. The woman is shocked by the happening and by her loss. The rising cases of cyber scams have demanded strict action from the government against the scammers. But it’s time to be more alert and careful while interacting with strangers online. Stay alert and tuned with us for more info.