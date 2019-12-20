Nokia 2.3 Launched in India Check Full Specification Features Price Comparison :- On Wednesday, the licensee of Nokia branded phones, HMD Global, launched the Nokia 2.3 for ₹8,190.

Nokia 2.3 Launched in India

The device on the other hand is going to be available beginning from December 27 on Nokia.com/phones as well as all over the leading retail outlets as well as partners such as Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C and MyG.

Juho Sarvikas, who is the Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said in a statement, “Nokia 2 series has been one of our most successful franchises in the accessible segment in India and to augment the value we bring to our Indian consumers, we have fronted a 1-year replacement guarantee on Nokia 2.3 that will ensure our consumers can sit back and enjoy all – AI imaging, entertainment and everyday essentials,”

In addition to that, the device also comes with a one-year replacement guarantee for a 1-year period when bought on or before March 21, 2020.

Nokia 2.3 Specification Features

Talking about ita specifications, the smartphone is featured with a 6.2-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1520×720 pixels. In the meantime, the device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery which is coupled with a 5V1A charger.

On the top of that the phone is powered by quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor and it sports 2GB RAM with 32GB internal memory that further can be expanded up to 400GB with the help of a microSD card.

On the other hand, the device is Android 10 ready and is also going to receive guaranteed security updates on monthly basis for three years along with the OS updates for two years.

Nokia 2.3 Price in India

Asfar as the cameras are concerned, the Nokia 2.3 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture that has been paired up with a 2MP depth sensor together with a 5MP front camera.