Nokia C32 Price in India, Launch Date, and Key Specifications Tipped and More

The good news is coming for the smartphone lover. As per reports, Nokia C32 has been launched in India. This is a piece of excellent information for Nokia lovers. This news is going viral on the social media platforms and getting much attention. Customers are very eager to know the price of the C32 in India. They also want to know the launch date ad the feature of this new launching Nokia C32. people have many quarries regarding this news. This news is circulating all around social media. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, the new model of Nokia is launching in India soon. Nokia’s new model price is very low which is beating the other mobile company’s model. People are waiting for the newly launching of the Nokia C32 which is launching soon in India. The budget for this new model is very low. It has many excellent features. This is powered by a Unisoc Sc9863A chipset. Further, it has a dual rear camera unit. It will available in India with a one-year free replacement. The Nokia company is offering a one-year free replacement offer.

Nokia C32 Price in India

Further, people have eager to know the price of the Nokia C32 in India. Let us tell you that the starting price of the Nokis C32 starts from Rs. 9,999 in India. As per reports, the new model of Nokia is launching in India on May 23, 2023. The starting price of this new model is very low. The Nokia is launching in two variants. It is launching with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. And the storage of this new model is 64GB or 128GB. Moreover, the storage may be expanded up to 256GB.

The Nokia company is launching this new model in three color options. The customers can see three colors of variants, which is very interesting for the customers. The three colors, include Beach Pink, Charcoal, and Autumn Green. The price at EUR is roughly Rs. 11,300. If we talk about the phone’s features and specifications, it has a 6.5-inch IPS HD LCD display panel. It is powered by a dual sim supporter. The camera is designed with a 50-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel sensor. Its front camera is designed by 8-megapixel. Its battery life is up to 3 days. The company launch this new model of Nokia soon in India.