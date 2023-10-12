Nokia G42 5G 8GB (16GB with virtual RAM), 256GB Version Launched in India Specs and More

On October 18 this year, Nokia is going to launch the Nokia G42 5G in India. Previously, the Nokia G42 came with a single storage variant. However, now the company has added a second storage variant to the Nokia G42. Nokia has also announced a third storage option for the Nokia G42, which is a 12GB+128GB variant. The new color variant is available now. The Nokia C32 launched in India on September 11 this year. Previously, the phone was launched in May in the country. The phone is powered by a powerful Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. It comes in two storage options, 12 GB and 128 GB. Be with the article for further features and its function.
If you’re looking for a Nokia G42 5G, you’re in luck. The 6GB+128GB version of the phone is now on sale in India for Rs. 11.999, and if you’re looking for the 16GB+ 256GB version, you can get it for Rs. 16,999. It’s worth noting that the 16GB version has 8GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM in the physical version, plus 8GB more in the virtual version. Plus, you can virtually expand the 6GB version to 11GB RAM. You can get the 6GB version in three colors – Grey, pink, and purple – starting October 18 on Nokia’s official website and offline stores. Swipe down to know about its display.
Nokia G42 5G 8GB (16GB with virtual RAM)
The latest generation of Nokia G42 smartphones, the 5G, features an LCD display with a resolution of 6.56 inches (720 x 1,612 pixels) and an HD+ resolution. It is capable of a 90Hz refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 560 nanometers, and is protected by Corning Glass 3. The device is equipped with an Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+. SoC, and is powered by Android 13.0. Additionally, the three rear camera units of the 5G are equipped with 50 megapixels of primary rear sensor, dual 2 megapixels of secondary rear sensor, and an LED flash unit, while the front camera is equipped with an 8 megapixels front sensor. Keep reading for any important information related to the Nokia G42 5G.
The Nokia G42 5G is equipped with a battery capacity of 5,000mAh and is equipped with a 20W wired rapid charging port via USB Type-C. Additionally, the device supports 5G connectivity, as well as GPS and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. For added security, the handset is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and is IP52 rated for dust and splash protection. The handset measures 193.8 grams in weight and measures 165mm x 8.55mm x 75.8 mm in dimensions. Stay tuned to our site to get the latest news.
