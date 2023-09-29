Nona Dirksmeyer Cause of Death? Keith Morrison Explores The Unsolved Murder Of Beauty Queen

In this article, we are going to give you the information of the newly released podcast named ‘Murder in Apartment 12′. It is about Dateline’s new podcast unpacking the killing of Arkansas. Nona Dirksmeyer was known as a beauty Queen. As per the sources, Keith Morrison Explores the unsolved murder case of a beauty queen. Currenlty, people hit the search engine regarding the newly released podcast. The podcast’s name is “Murder in Apartment 12’. People also want to get information that where they can watch the podcast and who was Nona Dirksmeyer. This article, help you to learn about the new podcast Muder in Apartment 12. Let’s discuss this in detail.

If you talk about the podcast in short Dateline’s Keith Morrison shares a first look at a new true crime podcast. The podcast’s name is “Murder in Apartment 12”. In this podcast, Morrison talks about 19-year-old beauty queen Nona Dirskmeyer in a small Arkansas town that’s filled with turns and twists. If you are searching for where are you can watch this podcast to let us tell you that the podcast is going to live on the TODAY YouTube channel on September 26, 2023. The story is very horrific of the beauty queen Nona Dirskmeyer. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

Nona Dirksmeyer Cause of Death?

The podcast starts with a 19-year-old beauty queen whose name was Nona Dirskmeyer. She was discovered dead at her apartment. This murder happened nearly 17 years ago. In this murder, Gary Dunn was found guilty in Nona Dirksmeyer’s murder. Nona Dirksmeyer was a very well-known student at Arkansas Tech University. Nona Dirksmeyer was also a participant in the Miss Arkansas when she was 19 years old. Further, she won the Miss Arkansas competition but it is too sad that after this she was found dead. The floor lamp was used to kill her. In this case, two men were caught.

Nona Dirksmeyer who was known as beauty queen’s dead body was found in her Russellville. This incident happened 17 years ago. Initially, Nona Dirksmeyer’s boyfriend was taken into custody later in 2007 he was described as not the murderer of Nona Dirksmeyer. Further, another suspect Gary Dunn was taken into Nona Dirksmeyer’s murder. He was found guilty of Nona Dirksmeyer’s murder. The suspect Gary Dunn is 44 years old and currently he is in prison. He has many criminal charges. This podcast tells about the dreadful demise of beauty queen, Nona Dirksmeyer. This podcast is also available for free on various social media sites.