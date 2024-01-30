Noor Malabika Web Series Names List: Where To Watch Free

Today, we will talk about Noor Malabika whose name has been gathering huge attention for the last few days, and many questions are related to her. She is an Indian model and actress. She has also worked in the hospitality business and has worked at various places like Tao, Dusit Thani in Cairo, and more. She is well-known as a web series actor and she worked in many Indian web series. She has presented romantic scenes in the Ullu web series and gained huge popularity for her roles. In this article, we have shared all the details related to her such as her birth, family, career, education, and more.

Noor Malabika Web Series Names List

According to the sources, Noor Malabika’s birth and real name is Noor Malabika Das. She was born on 1 November 1993 in Mumbai, Maharastra, India. She studied at Jettwings School of Aviation in Aviation and Management. She belongs to a Bengali-Hindu language. At present, the details about her parents are not shared and it is not disclosed. She has two siblings including her elder sister, Mousami Das Chowdhury, and a brother whose name is not revealed. Noor is currently unmarried and there is no information about her relationship life. Scroll down this page and continue your reading…

Before putting her involvement in the acting world, she was in the hospitality business and has worked at many places. Noor Malaika made her debut in acting by playing the role of Renu in the Ullu platform’s Siskiyaan Palang Tod. She is an actor from Mumbai, India, and gained popularity for her roles in various series like I Am Sorry Teacher (2021), ATM Bhabhi (2022), and Adla Badli (2023). She has a crown tattoo with her name Noor written on her wrist. Her favorite foods are fish, chocolates, and dumplings. Her favorite actors are Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan. Her Beverage is masala chai and she is a non-vegetarian. keep reading…

She has worked in various series including Siskiyaan Season 4 (Palang Tod), Siskiyaan Season 3 (Palang Tod), Teekhi Chutney, Teekhi Chatni Part 2, ATM Bhabhi, Walkman Part 2, Walkman Part 3, (Charmsukh) Tapan, Tapan Part 2 (Charmsukh), Siskiyaan Season 2 (Palang Tod), Siskiyaan (Palang Tod), Siskiyaan Season 2 (Palang Tod), Dekhi Andekhi, Siskiyaan Season 2 Part 2 (Palang Tod).

Noor Malakia modeled extensively, fueled by her lifelong passion for fashion during her college days. She also met with several opportunities including Akshaye Khanna. She likes to cook and has a fondness for singing, writing, and hanging out with her friends. Her best friend is actress Shikha Siri and both have shared many posts on social media platforms. She is an animal lover and her favorite animal is a cat.