NOR vs SPN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Norway vs Spain Euro Qualifiers League

Hello sports lovers, we are back to tell you that Euro Qualifiers’s next football match is going to take place. This match is going to be played between Norway (NOR) and Spain (SPN). Both of the teams have a large number and they are so excited to watch this upcoming match. This match will begin play at 12:15 a.m. on Monday 16 October 2023 and it will take place at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway. Many are curious to know about which teams will win this match and many other queries are circulating over the internet sites. Let us continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match.

If we talk about the points table, Spain had played a total of five matches and faced four wins or one loss. This team is currently ranked in the 2nd position of the points table of Group A. On the other hand, Norway had played a total of six matches and faced three wins, one draw, or two losses. This team is currently ranked in the 3rd position of the points table. Both of the teams gave thier best in the previous matches and it is the second head-to-head match of both teams in this League. Fans are supporting their favorite team and players.

NOR vs SPN (Norway vs Spain) Match Details

Match: Norway vs Spain (NOR vs SPN)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League

Date: Monday, 16th October 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

NOR vs SPN Venue: Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway

NOR vs SPN (Norway vs Spain) Starting 11

Norway (NOR) Possible Starting 11 1.Orjan Nyland, 2. Birger Meling, 3. Stefan Strandberg, 4. Julian Ryerson, 5. Leo Ostigard, 6. Martin Odegaard, 7. Patrick Berg, 8. Fredrik Aursnes, 9. Ola Solbakken, 10. Alexander Sorloth, 11. Erling Haaland