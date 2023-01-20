Norbertus Riantiarno Death Reason? Teater Koma Cofounder N. Riantiarno Passed Away, Obituary

A multi-talented person known as Norbertus Riantiarnro sadly passed away at the age of 73. Yes, one of the leading actors, directors, and playwright artists has gone from this world leaving her family and friend devastated. It is hard to accept that N. Riantiarno is no more between us. Let us tell you that N. Riantiarno is best known as Nano who took his last breath on Friday morning at his home. The Indonesian performance art scene is mourning the passing of the renowned figure of the country, Nano Riantiarno who died on January 20, 2023. Keep reading to know more details regarding his sudden passing.

Since 1965, Nano remained an active part of the world of theatre. Later, his passion brought him to establish and manage Teater Koma in 1977. The news of his sudden passing was confirmed by his family on the Teater Koma Instagram account, as well as on the artist’s account himself which reads,” Norbertus ‘Nano’ Riatiarno, a beloved husband, father, and teacher of ours has returned to our Father in Heaven,” and “Please forgive all his misdeeds” reads by @teaterkoma’s Instagram story. Many people want to know the reason behind his unfortunate passing and is there any disease from which he was suffering.

Norbertus Riantiarno Death Reason

Since the passing of the artist was confirmed, his fans and friends are paying tributes and giving condolences to his family who is going through a difficult time. According to the sources, Nano had been hospitalized since December 27, 2022, at Dharmais Cancer Hospital in West Jakarta for his cancer treatment. Now, the cause of his death has been confirmed and the artist died following a cancer disease.

Nano’s son Rangga Riantiarno told,” We returned home on Monday and got outpatient treatment instead… Because of his heart condition, getting was risky”

Born as Norbertus Riantiarno in Cirebon, West Java on June 6, 1949. He was known as a prominent actor in films and theater as well. In his career, he also joined the Indonesian National Theatre Academy (ATNI) in Jakarta after high school and was one of the pupils of an award-winning director Teguh Karya. He helped to establish Teguh’s theater company Teater Populer and also starred in his films, such as Cinta Pertama.

Being an actor, he was also known as a novelist, poet, and screenwriter. He was best known as the founder of one of Indonesia’s biggest theater troupes, Teater Koma on March 1, 1977. He will always remembered for his work and contribution in every work.