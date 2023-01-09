Norma Johnston Death Reason? Australia’s Oldest Living Test Cricketer, Norma Johnston Dead

The world’s cricket community is mourning the passing of popular Australia’s oldest living Test Cricketer, Norma Johnston. Yes, the Legendary Australian cricketer sadly passed away at the age of 95. According to the sources, Norma was known as one of the fastest bowlers in her playing days. The player played Test matches from 1948-51 from playing for New South Wales in Domestic cricket. Unfortunately, the legendary cricketer has gone from this world leaving everyone sorrowful. Since the news of her passing was confirmed, many popular celebrities and cricketers are taking their social media handles to pay tribute to her. Keep reading this article to get more details here.

Rachael Haynes said,” Saddened to hear of Norma Johnston’s passing. My thoughts are with her family and friends”. Well, the announcement of Norma’s passing was confirmed by Cricket Australia’s page on Twitter,” Australian Cricket is mourning the loss of Norma Johnston (nee Whiteman), who has passed away aged 95. Norma played seven Tests from 1948-51 and, until her passing, was Australia’s oldest living Test cricketer. Our thoughts are with her family and friends”. Many fans are trying to know the exact cause of her death but the officials didn’t share anything about her sudden demise. Here are some details related to her career and personal life.

Who Was Norma Johnston?

As per the sources, Norma Johnston was Australia’s oldest living Test cricketer until her death. During her career, she played seven Testa for Australia from 1948 to 1951 as a middle-order batter and as well as pace bowler, where she scored 151 runs at an average of 25.16 and also claimed 22 wickets.

IANS also tweeted,” #NormaJohnston (nee Whiteman), Australia’s oldest living Test cricketer, died aged 95. Norma, a fast bowler in her playing days, played seven Testa from 1948-51 apart from playing for New South Wales in Domestic cricket. Unfortunately, there is no Wikipedia of the cricketer and all the information was collected from social media handles. Many popular Australians as well as other state’s crickets came forward to pay tributes to the late female cricketer.

Men’s Test skipper Pat Cummins tweeted,” This morning I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Norma Johnston. Norma was a pioneer of the women’s game and until her death was Australia’s oldest Test cricketer”. Till now, the family didn’t share the details related to her funeral and obituary but it will be announced officially. Stay tuned with us to get more updates.