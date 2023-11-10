North Andover highway Accident: Person Ejected From Car After Serious Crash

Recently, a tragic accident occurred on Thursday, and two people were involved in this crash incident. The news of this incident is rapidly running in the trends of social media and making headlines on news channels or internet sites. There is an investigation has begun and the authorities have shared some reports related to this incident. Many are showing their attention to know more about this incident and our sources have fetched some details about this incident. We will try to cover every single piece of information in this article, so read completely.

Reportedly, it was a single-vehicle crash incident that occurred on Thursday night 9 November 2023 on Interstate 495 in Andover. In this incident, two individuals were involved, in which one was seriously injured after ejecting both of them from the crash vehicle. The injured vehicle was identified as the 2014it Jeep Wrangler and it was driving northbound, south of Exit 10 when it crashed at about 9:20 p.m. on a North Andover highway. It is shared that the vehicle was slammed through the guardrail and the deputies and there were two people in the car, one of whom was ejected from the Jeep during the crash. Several details remain to share, so scroll down and continue your reading.

North Andover Highway Accident

State Police Trooper James D. DeAngelis spoke publicly about the incident in an email but exact details have not yet been released. DeAngelis said the State Police Accident Reconstruction Team and crime scene investigators responded “due to the severity of the injuries.” “There were two people in the jeep at the time of the accident and one was thrown out,” he said. Both were seriously injured and were immediately taken to the nearest hospital. The cause behind this single-vehicle accident is still unknown and details of this accident are limited. Swipe up this page for more information related to this incident.

The news of this accident is spreading like wildfire and is trending on top of social media pages. Many questions are still unanswered but officials did not share much information related to this incident. The cases of accidents are increasing day by day and the biggest reason behind this is “drunk driving”. The investigation is ongoing and deputies will update the report soon. More information continues to come in from our sources and we will update our article as we get more information. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.