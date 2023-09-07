North Miami Beach: Florida Teens Carjacked Uber Driver at Gunpoint

There is shocking news coming forward that some teens from Florida carjacked an Uber driver at gunpoint and the two teens were identified as the accused of this incident. This news is currently on the top of the internet and lots of social media users are hitting the online platforms to know more about this incident. There is a police investigation is also ongoing related to this incident and the authorities shared some reports. This incident attracted the interest of many people, so we made an article and shared complete details about this incident.

As per the reports, two teens in Florida have been arrested for carjacking an Uber driver at gunpoint and they also crash into police cars and run from cops. Authorities shared some statements related to this incident on Wednesday 6 September 2023. The duo carjacked an Uber driver and then the duo crashed into a police car and a stop sign. The officers fired on them but they ran away. Later this incident, the authorities arrested them and took them behind bars. Let’s continue your reading to learn more about the two suspects.

Florida Teens Carjacked Uber Driver at Gunpoint

In the investigation, police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Rogens Lormil Joseph and a 16-year-old whose name is not confined. The duo stole a car from the Uber driver and this incident happened early Tuesday 5 September 2023 in North Miami Beach. The driver of Uber shared that he had picked up the two teens when they asked him to stop on Northeast 18th Avenue but later they pointed a gun at his head and demanded his vehicle. Later, the duo carjacked the Uber driver’s car and drove off in the stolen car but soon they were spotted by the officers.

But, the suspects refused to stop the stolen car and led police on a chase that ended in Sunny Isles Beach where the duo crashed into a police cruiser and then a stop sign. Then, the duo suddenly got out of the car and ran away but were immediately caught by the authorities. Police officers also fired on them during the incident but no one was injured by the gunfire. There is a video shared on the internet showing two suspects and a police car. The suspects were seen running and the police car was seen as following them. It is also seen that the suspect is being tackled by an officer outside a condominium on Collins Drive.