North-South Highway: 2 Lorry Drivers Killed in 7-vehicle Crash, CCTV Video Footage

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Two truck drivers lost their lives in a seven-vehicle collision on the North-South Highway. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. A collision near Gopeng, Perak, resulted in traffic congestion extending for several kilometers on both directions of the expressway. This morning, at Km288.1 of the North-South Highway near Gopeng, two lorry drivers lost their lives in a collision involving seven vehicles.

The incident included three lorries and four cars, as reported by Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, assistant director of the Perak fire and rescue department. The drivers of two lorries, one transporting metal structures and the other carrying sugar, succumbed to the accident at the scene, according to a statement by Sabarodzi. The collision resulted in extensive traffic congestion spanning several kilometers on both sides of the highway. Crash data collection in Malaysia involves two methods: one is authorized by the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) for legal purposes under the Road Transport Act 1987, covering all crash severities on the spot. The other, led by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS), follows a research-based approach, examining factors like human, engineering, and environmental aspects through retrospective and on-the-spot criteria.

North-South Highway

PLUS Malaysia Berhad has recommended that drivers use the Simpang Pulai toll plaza for southbound travel and the Gopeng toll plaza for northbound travel. “Traffic congestion is significant at the Gopeng and Simpang Pulai toll plazas, so please plan your journey accordingly,” stated the advisory on X. Malaysia ranks third in Asia and ASEAN for the highest death toll from road accidents, trailing behind Thailand and Vietnam. The fatality rates in Malaysia have remained unchanged since 2007. In 2016, transport accidents were identified as the fourth most common cause of death in Malaysia, accounting for 5.4%.

The top three causes were ischaemic heart disease (13.2%), pneumonia (12.5%), and cerebrovascular disease (6.9%), according to The Star newspaper. The Global Status Report on Road Safety, published by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank in December 2018, revealed that Malaysia recorded 7,152 deaths in 2016, with 87% being males and 13% females. More than half of all road traffic deaths typically involve adults aged between 15 and 44 years, often the family breadwinners. The World Health Organization (WHO) approximates that for each fatal road accident in Malaysia, there are roughly 15 serious injuries and 70 minor injuries.