Northern Mexico Crash: 26 People Die in Fiery Crash of Freight Truck and Passenger Van

There is a shocking crash incident that happened in Northern Mexico. A total of 26 people had lost their lives in this fatal crash incident.

As per the statement of authorities that a fiery highway crash took place on Sunday 14 May 2023 in northern Mexico. In this crash incident, 26 people died when a passenger van and a freight truck burned in a fiery highway crash. According to the police and prosecutors in the northern border state of Tamaulipas that the number of dead people was just a preliminary count and they didn’t share the exact number of dead people because of the sheer volume of the wreckage and the fire of vehicles. The investigation began after this crash incident and this investigation is ongoing. Scroll down to know more about this crash incident.

This accident incident took place on a highway near the state capital, Ciudad Victoria. It is coming forward the cab that had been pulling the freight trailer was not discovered at the scene and it is expected that the driver might have disassociated or opened it and ran away from the incident scene. As per the local media, the victims might be members of an extended family who were returning from an outdoor but passed away in this crash incident but authorities didn’t confirm this report. The exact and confirmed reason behind this crash is not revealed but the investigation is continually ongoing.

In the past, various crashes and death tolls that occurred in similar crashes in Mexico have often been blamed on overloaded vehicles connected to migrant smuggling.