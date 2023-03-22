Northwest Baltimore: 75-year-old Missing Nearly 5 Months Found in Container

Recently the news has come on the internet that a 75-year-old woman who was reported missing in October and now has been found dead in a container. A 75-year-old woman was identified as a Versey Spell. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that she will lose her life like this. Now many people are searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious to know all about whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the Baltimore Police, 75-year-old Versey Spell was found dead inside a container this month in Northwest Baltimore. Reportedly, she walks with a walker or cone. She had gone missing from the 3900 block of Barrington Drive on October 19. Her family claims they reached home to find Spell’s doors forced open, her house in disarray, and an unknown lady sleeping in her bed. The house still included many of spell’s personal and medical belongings such as her walker. She lived on rent house long time with a friend and a coworker. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Versey Spell was a very kind and amazing lady who was very famous for her smile and wonderful nature. She will be always missed by her family, friends, and well-wishers. Her sudden death left many people in shock and pain as no one had imagined that she would lose her life like this. Now this news is gaining huge attention from the people as now people are also very curious to know about the whole information about the news. You are on the right page for more about the news.

As far as we know, Police said that they found a black container outside a home in the Forest Park area that contained human remains. The medical examiner's office resolved that the container had human and announced homicide as the cause of death. But still, homicide detectives have been looking into the homicide. It is very shocking news and many people are very saddened by this news.