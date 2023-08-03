NOS vs BPH Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix The Hundred

Here we are sharing big and shocking news with you that one of the best and most famous The Hundred Leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two teams. This match is going to be played between Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix. This match will be played between two powerful teams. Now all the fans are excited about the match as they know that it will be more interesting and entertaining. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the NOS vs BPH match and we will share it with you in this article.

The Hundred is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Currently, all the fans are excited about the match as they want to support their favorite teams. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Hundred will see NOS facing off against Birmingham Phoenix at Headingley, Leeds, England. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Leeds, GB is clean and there are no chances of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, date, day, venue, and the lineup of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Northern Superchargers (NOS) vs Birmingham Phoenix (BPH)

Date: 3rd August 2023

Day: Thursday

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Headingley, Leeds, England.

League: The Hundred

Northern Superchargers (NOS) Possible Playing 11:1.Tom Banton(WK)(C), 2. Adam Lyth, 3. Matthew Short, 4. Bas de Leede, 5. Harry Brook, 6. Oliver George-Robinson(WK), 7. David Wiese, 8. Wayne Parnell, 9. Callum Parkinson, 10. Matty Potts, 11. Adil Rashid/Reece Topley

Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) Possible Playing 11:1.Will Smeed, 2. Miles Hammond, 3. Liam Livingstone, 4. Moeen Ali(C), 5. Shadab Khan, 6. Jamie Smith(WK), 7. Benny Howell, 8. Tom Helm, 9. Adam Milne, 10. Kane Richardson, 11. Tanveer Sangha

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and both have very hardworking players. They are ready to give their best to win the match. This match is going to be played between Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix on 3rd August 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Headingley, Leeds, England. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the recent match result, Northern Superchargers looks good and has more chances to win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.