NOT vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Starting 11 And Fantasy Football Tips

Today, we are going to share the details of Premier League’s next match and it is set to be played at City Ground. Yes, you heard right the league is back with its next match and it is creating a buzz among the fans. It will be played between the teams Nottingham Forest (NOT) and the opponent team Arsenal. Both teams have so many fans around the world who are waiting for this match. It will begin to play at 01:00 am on Wednesday 31 January 2024 at City Ground Football Stadium located in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming football match.

In this league, both teams have played multiple matches and given their best. Fans are now waiting for their second face-to-face match and expressing their excitement. Both teams have played a total of 21 matches in this league. Nottingham has faced five wins, eleven draws, or five losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 16th place on the points table. On the other side, Arsenal has faced thirteen wins, four draws, or four losses and the team is ranked in the 3rd place on the points table. It is confirmed that this upcoming match will be most liked by the viewers.

NOT vs ARS Match Details

Match: Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal (NOT vs ARS)

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Wednesday, 31st January 2024

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: City Ground

NOT vs ARS Starting 11

Nottingham Forest (NOT) Possible Starting 11 1.Matt Turner, 2. Gonzalo Montiel, 3. Nuno Tavares, 4. Andrew Omobamidele, 5. Murillo Costa, 6. Ryan Yates, 7. Orel Mangala, 8. Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira, 9. Callum Hudson-Odoi, 10. Nicolas Dominguez, 11. Chris Wood