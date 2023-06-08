NOT vs DUR Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Today Match, Nottinghamshire vs Durham

Here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch cricket matches. It is one of the best and most famous English T20 Blast leagues. This match is going to be played between Nottinghamshire vs Durham. Both teams are very famous among fans as they always give their best to entertain their fans. Now all the fans have been waiting for the match as they are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

English T20 Blast is coming back with its two powerful teams. Both team’s players are also very amazing and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. Nottinghamshire is set to take on Durham in English T20 Blast at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean with slight clouds but there is no chance of rain we can expect a good match between the two sides. Now all the fans must be very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, day, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Nottinghamshire (NOT ) vs Durham (DUR)

League: English T20 Blast

Day: Thursday

Date: 8th June 2023

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England

Nottinghamshire (NOT ) Possible playing 11: 1. Joe Clarke(WK), 2. Alex Hales, 3. Colin Munro, 4. Matthew Montgomery, 5. Samit Patel, 6. Tom Moores(WK), 7. Steven Mullaney(C), 8. Calvin Harrison, 9. Matthew Carter, 10. Shaheen Afridi, 11. Jake Ball

Durham (DUR) Possible playing 11: 1. Graham Clark(WK), 2. Alex Lees(C), 3. Michael Jones, 4. Oliver George-Robinson(WK), 5. Ashton Turner, 6. Bas de Leede, 7. Ben Raine, 8. Luke Robinson, 9. Wayne Parnell, 10. Liam Trevaskis, 11. Nathan Sowter

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Nottinghamshire vs Durham on 8th June 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England. The NOT team won 3 matches and lost 3 matches and the DUR won 2 matches and lost 2 matches. The NOT looks in good form in recent matches, They are the favorites to win the match.