NOT vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction Live Score Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Match Details

Team: Nottingham Forest (NOT) vs Manchester United (MUN)

League: English League Cup

Date: 26th January 2023

Day: Thursday

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: City Ground

Nottingham Forest (NOT) Possible Playing 11:1.Dean Henderson, 2. Joe Worrall, 3. Renan Lodi, 4. Serge Aurier, 5. Willy Boly, 6. Ryan Yates, 7. Orel Mangala, 8. Remo Freuler, 9. Morgan Gibbs-White, 10. Brennan Johnson, 11. Taiwo Awoniyi

Manchester United (MUN) Possible Playing 11:1.David De Gea, 2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 3. Luke Shaw, 4. Raphael Varane, 5. Tyrell Malacia, 6. Bruno Fernandes, 7. Fred, 8. Christian Eriksen, 9. Casemiro, 10. Marcus Rashford, 11. Anthony Martial

Match Prediction

Match Prediction

As per the lineup, both teams have powerful players and they all are ready to show their best moves in the playground. This match is going to be played between Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United on 26th January 2023 from 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT) at City Ground. If we talk about the recent match result of the teams. The NOT team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and draw 1 match, on the other hand, the MUN team won 4 matches and draw 1 match. The MUN team has more chances to win the match against NOT.