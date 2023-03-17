NOT vs NEW Live Score Dream11 Prediction Premier League Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United

Are you excited for another battle of the Premier League? The league will always remember introducing the best football matches. Once again, the league is ready with one more match that will be held tonight. As we can see the point table team Nottingham Forest (NOT) and team Newcastle United (NEW) will face off against each other on the football ground. Both teams have played more than 25 matches in this league and now, they are going to play their next match tonight. So, let’s wait for another battle of the day where these two teams will get to play with each other.

In this article, we would like to share some essential details of the match such as time, date, venue, league, and lineup players but the most important thing is who will not be a part of the match. Here are the name of the players – Awoniyi T, Biancone G, Boly W, Henderson D, McKenna S, Richards O, Scarpa G, Wood Ch, Fraser R, Gordon A, Joelinton, and Krafth E will not be a part of the match tonight. Other side, Hennessey W, Johnson B, and Kouyate C will not remain questionable until the last minute of the match.

NOT vs NEW Match Details

Team Names:- Nottingham Forest (NOT) vs Newcastle United (NEW)

League:- Premier League

Venue:- City Ground (Nottingham)

Date:- Saturday, 18th March 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

NOT vs NEW Squad Player

Nottingham Forest (NOT):- Felipe Monteiro, Orel Mangala, Remo Freuler, Morgan Gibbs-White, Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira, Chris Wood, Neco Williams, Ryan Yates, Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson, Andre Ayew, Steve Cook, Cheikhou Kouyate, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Gustavo Scarpa, Sam Surridge, Wayne Hennessey, Harry Arter, Oliver Hammond, Lyle Taylor, Alex Mighten, Cafu, Jonjo Shelvey, Brennan Johnson, Jesse Lingard, Jack Colback, Keylor Navas, Joe Worrall, Renan Lodi, Serge Aurier, Harry Toffolo, Emmanuel Dennis, Lewis Obrien, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards, and Giulian Biancone.

Newcastle United (NEW):- Miguel Almiron, Loris Karius, Elliot Anderson, Harrison Ashby, Matt Targett, Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser, Emil Krafth, Mark Gillespie, Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Paul Dummett, Matthew Longstaff, Nick Pope, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson,Matt Ritchie, Javier Manquillo, Martin Dubravka, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jacob Murphy, and Joe Willock.

NOT vs NEW Lineups Player

Nottingham Forest (NOT):- Keylor Navas, Joe Worrall, Renan Lodi, Serge Aurier, Felipe Monteiro, Orel Mangala, Remo Freuler, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jonjo Shelvey, Brennan Johnson, and Jesse Lingard.

Newcastle United (NEW):- Nick Pope, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Sean Longstaff, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, and Alexander Isak.

NOT vs NEW Match Prediction

The match is going to be a little difficult for one team. Well, both teams are opposite to each other in tonight. As we can see that team NOT is in the 14th spot with 6 victories and 12 lost out of 26 matches. Another side, team NEW is at the 5th spot with 25 matches where they won 11 and lost 3 matches. According to their performance, team NEW has better chances to win this upcoming match tonight.