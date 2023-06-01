Nothing Phone 2 Display Size Revealed, Claimed to Be More Sustainable, Battery

Nothing Phone 2 is currently getting a lot of attention on the internet and it is said that some points of this device have been disclosed. Yes, you heard right this phone is going to launch globally and this news making a buzz on the internet sites. Many people are curious to know more and its launching news related to this device. Recently, the company released Nothing Phone 1 which receives a good responce from people and it is expected that it will also earn a good responce from the people and users. Let’s continue this article and know more about this upcoming device.

Nothing Phone 2 is launching after the success of its previous model Nothing Phone 1 which was released in July 2022. The previous model of this device gathered a lot of attention and popularity from the people and now it is said that this upcoming device will also gain a responce from the people. It is confirmed that this device is going to launch globally in July 2023 and this news is confirmed by the Nothing CEO and former OnePlus Co-Founder Car Pei. And they also shared some key specifications of the handset, so scroll down and read continuously.

Nothing Phone 2 Display Size Revealed

As per the reports, it will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is designed to be similar to its previous model. In a Twitter post, it is shared that the display of the Nothing Phone 2 will be 0.15-inch bigger than the previous one model. It features a 6.7-inch screen while the first one has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display. Nothing Phone 1 was backed with a 4,500mAh battery and now the Nothing Phone 2 is coming with a backed of 4,700mAh battery, which is 200mAh bigger than the previous one.

The company upgrades the boost overall performance and the weight of this device is said as 53.45 kilograms. It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is also shared that this model is twice as fast compared to its first model. Currently, the price of this device is not revealed or shared yet. Now, the Nothing Phone 2 is coming with many updates as previous ones and it is determined that it will be also most liked by the people and the users. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.