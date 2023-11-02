Headline

NRI Husband Returns to Punjab, Kills Wife By Bashing Her Head on Floor

18 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating an overseas Indian husband who had returned to Punjab allegedly caused the death of his wife by violently striking her head against the floor. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Sukhdev Singh, the accused NRI, is alleged to have fatally assaulted his wife by repeatedly slamming her head onto the floor following a heated argument. Just hours after his arrival from Italy, an NRI man is accused of fatally assaulting his wife by repetitively striking her head against the floor of their residence in Sandhu Chatha village, as reported by the police on Tuesday.

NRI Husband Returns to Punjab

Vatsala Gupta, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Kapurthala, stated that Sukhdev Singh, the non-resident Indian in question, returned home from Italy on Monday. On the same day, a heated argument erupted between him and his wife, Harpreet Kaur (45), over a certain matter, according to the SSP. Singh is reported to have forcibly taken Kaur to his room and is alleged to have fatally assaulted her by repeatedly striking her head against the floor, resulting in her immediate death, he further stated.

NRI Husband Returns to Punjab, Kills Wife By Bashing

The police have stated that they have filed a case against the accused, who is currently at large, and are actively working to apprehend him. As per a report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), both Punjab and Haryana witnessed an increase in crimes against women in 2021 compared to 2020. However, in contrast, Punjab experienced an 11 percent decrease in overall crime incidents in 2021 when compared to 2020. On the other hand, Haryana reported a seven percent rise in overall crime incidents. The latest NCRB report indicates that in Punjab, there was a notable 17 percent increase in crimes against women, with cases rising from 4,838 in 2020 to 5,662 in 2021.

According to data from the NCRB, Haryana recorded 5,700 cases of crimes against children in 2021, an increase from 4,338 in 2020. In Punjab, there were 39 reported cases of child murder in 2021, down from 44 in 2020. Haryana reported 47 murder cases in 2021, a decrease from 59 in 2020. In Punjab, there were 1,440 incidents of child kidnapping and abduction in 2021, compared to 1,032 in 2020. Cybercrime incidents in Punjab surged by 45 percent in 2021, with 551 cases reported, up from 378 in 2020. In neighboring Haryana, there was a five percent reduction in cybercrime cases, with 622 reported in 2021, down from 656 in 2020.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

vital synergy keto pills side effects
cbd gummies panama city beach
vaping cbd for sleep
generic high blood pressure medications
cbd cooking products online
blood pressure medication without thrombocytopenia
antibiotics and cbd gummies
can i take cialis with blood pressure medication
how much weight do you lose with colonoscopy prep
cbd kush muscle pain
foods to avoid for premature ejaculation
dubai penis enlargement
keto diet pills that actually work
can cbd gummies help with sex
can nerve damage cause erectile dysfunction
does olive oil help you lose weight
foods to boost male libido
bradley cooper cbd gummies reviews
penis enlargo at jamacan stone
truth about male enhancement drugs
premature ejaculation clinic brisbane
cbd gummies for anxiety attacks
where to buy anamax male enhancement
best diet for erectile dysfunction
male enhancement spray at target
penis enlargement fast
list of recalled losartan blood pressure medications
how do doctors test for erectile dysfunction
cbd oil for lower back pain
blood pressure medication take at night or morning
high blood pressure medication and swollen ankles
potassium pills blood pressure management
meal plan for 30 days to lose weight
cbd oul help you sleep
blood pressure price in mercury drug
prescription diet pills qnexa
safe blood pressure medication when pregnant
what to eat on keto diet pills
herbs that enhance male orgasm
one shot keto pills dosage
do bcaas help you lose weight
vigrx plus official site uk
weight loss premature ejaculation
zoloft premature ejaculation treatment
superman pill male enhancement
four hands active male enhancement
how to treat premature ejaculator
using vicks vapor rub for penis enlargement
what do diet pills do to you
keto pills and diabetes
male libido shot
how to use cbd for premature ejaculation
how to keep your sex drive longer
hemp gummies 60 count
penis enlargement dvd
vape vs sublingual cbd oil for pain
male honey enhancement
premature ejaculation personal story
best male enhancement pills sold in gas stations
trt causing premature ejaculation
what drug increases male libido
nyc penis enlargement
does zinc increase sex drive
working on finding penis enlargement
where to get viagra in vegas
10 best male enhancement pills
troy aikmans male enhance pill
what is viagra connect
can meditation cure premature ejaculation
sex drive instructions
Cbd And Rem Sleep
Cbd Tablets For Pain Uk
What Type Of Cbd Works Best Tor Anxiety
Sugar Free Cbd Gummy Bears 1000mg
How To Ship Cbd Products With Woocommerce
Liberty Cbd Gummy Bears Where To Buy
Temperature Limit For Cbd Products
Pure Cbd Product
Wana Cbd Thc 1 1 Gummies Strain
Pain Bomb With Cbd Oil
scientific studies on cbd oil for pain relief
does wellbutrin increase male libido
alpha boost male enhancement pills
how long does cbd gummy stay in your system
does cbd help anxiety and stress
more sex driven okcupid
sparoom cbd oil review sleep roll on
what is the dosage of cbd for sleep
adderall side effects of sex drive in men
does running increase your sex drive
cbd gummies co to jest
lipo fat burner pills
what is the shark tank brand keto diet pill
male enhancement before andafter
maximum steel male enhancement
fda approved all natural male enhancement supplement
psychological erectile dysfunction medicine
murugu herbal clinic premature ejaculation
cbd is it good for sleep
does smoking weed increase male libido