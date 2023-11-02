NRI Husband Returns to Punjab, Kills Wife By Bashing Her Head on Floor

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating an overseas Indian husband who had returned to Punjab allegedly caused the death of his wife by violently striking her head against the floor. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Sukhdev Singh, the accused NRI, is alleged to have fatally assaulted his wife by repeatedly slamming her head onto the floor following a heated argument. Just hours after his arrival from Italy, an NRI man is accused of fatally assaulting his wife by repetitively striking her head against the floor of their residence in Sandhu Chatha village, as reported by the police on Tuesday.

Vatsala Gupta, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Kapurthala, stated that Sukhdev Singh, the non-resident Indian in question, returned home from Italy on Monday. On the same day, a heated argument erupted between him and his wife, Harpreet Kaur (45), over a certain matter, according to the SSP. Singh is reported to have forcibly taken Kaur to his room and is alleged to have fatally assaulted her by repeatedly striking her head against the floor, resulting in her immediate death, he further stated.

The police have stated that they have filed a case against the accused, who is currently at large, and are actively working to apprehend him. As per a report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), both Punjab and Haryana witnessed an increase in crimes against women in 2021 compared to 2020. However, in contrast, Punjab experienced an 11 percent decrease in overall crime incidents in 2021 when compared to 2020. On the other hand, Haryana reported a seven percent rise in overall crime incidents. The latest NCRB report indicates that in Punjab, there was a notable 17 percent increase in crimes against women, with cases rising from 4,838 in 2020 to 5,662 in 2021.

According to data from the NCRB, Haryana recorded 5,700 cases of crimes against children in 2021, an increase from 4,338 in 2020. In Punjab, there were 39 reported cases of child murder in 2021, down from 44 in 2020. Haryana reported 47 murder cases in 2021, a decrease from 59 in 2020. In Punjab, there were 1,440 incidents of child kidnapping and abduction in 2021, compared to 1,032 in 2020. Cybercrime incidents in Punjab surged by 45 percent in 2021, with 551 cases reported, up from 378 in 2020. In neighboring Haryana, there was a five percent reduction in cybercrime cases, with 622 reported in 2021, down from 656 in 2020.