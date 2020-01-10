NSE IPO Review, Dates GMP, Share Price & Details Allotment Status :- The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) is considered to be the leading stock exchange of India that has been located in Mumbai. The NSE was founded in the year 1992 as the first dematerialized electronic exchange in the nation. The Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of NSE is Vikram Limaye.

NSE IPO Review

In addition to that NSE was the first exchange in the country which provided a modern, fully automated screen-based electronic trading system that offered easy trading capability to the investors that are spread across the length and breadth of the nation.

At the same time, the National Stock Exchange has a total market capitalization of more than US$2.27 trillion, which make it the world’s 11th-largest stock exchange as of April 2018. NSE’s flagship index, the NIFTY 50, the 50 stock index is used broadly by investors in India and around the world as a barometer of the Indian capital markets.

Not like countries such as the United States where almost 70% of the GDP is derived from larger companies as well as the corporate sector, the corporate sector in India accounts for merely 12-14% of the national GDP (as of October 2016). Of these only 7,800 companies are registered of which only 4000 trade on the stock exchanges at BSE as well as NSE.

NSE IPO GMP, Share Price & Details

Initial Public Offer (IPO) on the other hand is a procedure through which an unlisted Company can be listed on the stock exchange by providing its securities to the public in the primary market. The purpose of an IPO might be relating to growth of current activities of the Company or setting up of new projects or any other object as may be identified by the Company in its offer document or just to get its present equity shares that has been listed by diluting the share of current equity shareholders through offer for sale.

Current Issue at NSE