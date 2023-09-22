NSSR vs AHL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Saudi Arabian League

Hello football lovers, we have great news that the Saudi Arabian League is back with its new football match. Yes, you read right this match is fixed to be played between Al-Nassr (NSSR) and Al-Ahli Saudi (AHL). Both teams have a large number of fans around the world and many fans are waiting to enjoy this upcoming football match. This match will take place at 11:30 pm on Friday 22 September 2023 and it will be played at KSU Football Field. Many people are showing thier excitement to watch and enjoy this match, so we made an article and shared all the details here.

Both teams have given thier best in the previous match and received a good response from the fans and viewers. If we talk about the points table then Al-Nassr had played a total of six matches in which they faced four wins or two losses. NSSR is ranked in the 6th place of the points table. On the other side, Al-Ahli Saudi had also played six matches and faced five wins or one loss in this league. AHL is ranked in the 5th place on the points table. The gameplays of both teams are mostly the same and it makes this upcoming match a bang.

NSSR vs AHL (Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi) Match Details

Match: Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi (NSSR vs AHL)

Tournament: Saudi Arabian League

Date: Friday, 22nd September 2023

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

NSSR vs AHL Venue: KSU Football Field

NSSR vs AHL (Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi) Starting 11

Al-Nassr (NSSR) Possible Starting 11 1.Nawaf Alaqidi, 2. Abdulelah Al-Amri, 3. Sultan Al-Ghanam, 4. Mohammed Qassem Al-Nakhli, 5. Aymeric Laporte, 6. Abdullah-Al-Khaibari, 7. Abdulrahman Ghareeb, 8. Marcelo Brozovic, 9. Otavio, 10. Cristiano Ronaldo, 11. Sadio Mane