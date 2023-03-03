NSSR vs ALBT Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Saudi Arabian League

Hello all the football lovers, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that a very well-known Saudi Arabian League is coming back once again with its two powerful teams. This match will be played between Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin. As we all know that both teams are very famous among people. They have a different gameplay and now they are ready to give their best in the match. Now all the fans are searching for the match as they are very keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the NSSR vs ALBT match and we will share it with you in this article.

Saudi Arabian League is all set for the match to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be very entertaining and amazing. Now all the players are also ready to give their best as they don’t want to lose any single chance to win the match. The Saudi Arabian League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin will be played at King Saud University Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans must be very curious to know about the match details including team, time, date, venue and other details.

NSSR vs ALBT Live Score

Match Details

League: Saudi Arabian League

Team: Al-Nassr (NSSR) vs Al-Batin (ALBT)

Date: 3rd March 2023

Day: Friday

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: King Saud University Stadium

Al-Nassr (NSSR) Possible Playing 11: 1. Nawaf Alaqidi, 2. Abdullah Madu, 3. Abdulelah Al-Amri, 4. Sultan Al-Ghanam, 5. Ghislain Konan, 6. Sami Al-Najei, 7. Abdullah-Al-Khaibari, 8. Ayman Yahya, 9. Luiz Gustavo, 10. Abdulrahman Ghareeb, 11. Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Batin (ALBT) Possible Playing 11:1. Martin Campana, 2. Mohammed Bassam Alhurayji, 3. Mauricio Antonio, 4. Abdullah Al-Yousef, 5. Thibault Peyre, 6. Yousef Al-Shammari, 7. Juan Pedroza, 8. Abdulkareem Al-Mezail, 9. Salifu Mudasiru, 10. Andre Bukia, 11. Renzo Lopez

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very hardworking and skilful and they all are ready to give their best in the match. This match is going to be played between Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin on 3rd March 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at King Saud University Stadium. The NSSR team won 4 matches and lost 0 matches and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the ALBT team won 0 matches, lost 3 matches and draw 2 matches. The NSSR team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.