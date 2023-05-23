Nsw Victoria Border: Teenager killed in Horror Two-Vehicle Crash CCTV Footage

We feel sad to share that a minor lost their life in a car accident. As per reports, two cars collide and a 16 years old girl lost her life. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. The number of road accident cases is rapidly increasing day by day. Further, a 19-year-old girl got minor injuries. People have many quarries regarding this news. How the minor girl died? How did their car collide? This news is circulating on the internet? If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s discuss this news in detail.

According to the sources, in a car accident 16 year old lost her life. Her car collided near Albury while a 19-year-old girl got minor injuries. Further, four people were stuck in the wreckage. The rescue team pulled out four people from the debris. The tow cars collided near Albury. In this accident, one girl found died. The 16-year girl was rushed to the near hospital but doctors declared her dead. This is a very tough time for her family. Also, a 19-year girl’s condition is very critical, she was admitted to the near Albury Hospital.

Nsw Victoria Border

As per reports, the rescue team was reached on Saturday near the Riverina Highway. In this accident, two cars named Ute and Sedan had collided. The emergency team was reached around 6 pm. The emergency team saved four people from this fatal accident. Further, a 16-year girl was dead by the time she reached the hospital and the other 19-year-old girl’s health condition is very critical. The 19-year-old girl was sitting in the passenger seat. This is a very tragic and horrific accident. The rescue team manager Paul Marshall said this accident was very horrific. On that day, the rescue team first pull the car apart. They further broke the doors and the roof to get the victims out.

Moreover, the accident took place near Riverina Highway, Thurgoona. The minor girl who was 16 years old died on May 20, 2023. Further, a 45-year man has to be taken into custody. The 45-year-old man has been charged in relation to the matter. As per reports, he was responsible for this accident. His next hearing is on June 14, 2023, at Albury Local Court. All information was shared by the NSW Police Force on the social media platform. The 45-year-old who has been taken into, his license has been suspended. If we get any other information regarding this news, we will update you on the same site soon.