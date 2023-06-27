NTR Fan Shyam Found Dead in Chintaluru, College Student from East Godavari District

Currently, netizens are hitting the search engine with questions regarding Shyam. According to the sources, Shyam was NTR’s fan. The breaking news is coming about Shyam that he is no more. This is a piece of unfortunate and heartbreaking news. His demise news left everyone in shock. This news is going viral on the internet and getting much attention. People are searching in huge quantities for this news. People want to know that it was murder or suicide. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, the biggest fan of Jr.NTR passed away. His name was Shyam. He was only 20 years old at the time of his death. Reportedly, he passed away in Andhra Pradesh. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. His death news has triggered big controversy in Dr . B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District. There are many questions in people’s minds about his death.

NTR Fan Shyam Found Dead

If you are searching that how he died so let us tell you that he committed suicide. He passed away after hanging himself at a relative’s house at Kadalivaripalem in Modekurru in Kothapeta Mandal. As per local reports, the incident occurred on June 25, 2023. He was from Koppigunta village of Katrenikona Mandal. Further, his parents are living in Tirupathi. He used to visit his aunt very often at Kadalivaripalem. The police found his dead body hanging at his relative’s house. After, the medical reports, the doctors declared it was a suicide case. The investigation is still ongoing.

The case has been registered under Sec.174. The doctors also saw that his wrist was cut and that means before hanging himself he first cut his wrist with a blade. The officer found the blade in his jeans pocket. When his dead body was handed to his parents they said he was very weak in his studies and he was in love maybe it caused his death. The South actor Jr.NTR also share his condolence for his late fan Shyam. But, his family wants justice. There is a very difficult time for his family. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.