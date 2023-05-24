Nuh District: Two Killed as Truck Carrying Over 20 Buffaloes Falls Off Flyover in Haryana

The recent news of an accident has been reported from the Nuh district of Haryana. Two persons lost their lives and three got badly injured after the fatal accident. It has been reported that a truck carrying twenty buffaloes fell off a flyover after a tyre burst. Some buffaloes have also died as per the reports. The horrifying accident scared the village people as buffaloes fell down the flyover as the people witnessed the strange scene. The news has been reported from the Ibrahim Bas Village of Nuh district on the Delhi- Mumbai- Expressway on Tuesday. The incident has horrified the people around. Here we are sharing with you the news in detail, so scroll down for further info.

Reportedly, a truck carrying over twenty buffaloes fell from a flyover at Ibrahim Bas village on the Delhi-Mumbai-Expressway. According to the reports the 10-wheeler truck loaded with buffaloes was on its way, suddenly one tyre of the truck exploded. The driver lost control of the vehicle after that. There were five persons in the truck cabin as per the reports. The police rushed to the accident site after receiving the information. The police informed us that the truck fell into an underpass. As the accident took place around 5 am, there were no pedestrians below where the truck fell. Two persons out of five that were in the truck had died.

Two Killed as Truck Carrying Over 20 Buffaloes Falls

Ibrahimbas village is near Ferozepur Jhirka, around 95 kilometres from Gurugram where the fatal accident happened. It has been reported that two trucks were returning from Rajasthan loaded with buffaloes and were about to reach their destination when the mishap took place. The other truck was behind this truck, and the driver Liyakat Ali told the whole incident to the police. The cabin of the truck crushed badly killing the driver and one fellow person. The deceased have been identified as Nasir (27) and Imran (32). Both belong to Nawli village.

The other three are critical in condition and have been admitted to the hospital. Four buffaloes have also died on the spot as per the reports. The condition of the other buffaloes is not known. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the respective families. The villagers shared that the police reached the spot after two hours. Before the police reached the spot, the villagers rescued the injured and shifted them to the nearby hospital. According to the villagers, the deceased Nasir and Imran were crushed so badly that it took two hours to revive their bodies from the cabin of the truck. Our prayers are with the deceased persons. Stay tuned.