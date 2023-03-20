NWL vs LOR Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Newells Old Boys vs San Lorenzo

Hello friends, here we are back with exciting news for those who love to see the football match. Because a very famous Argentinian League league is coming back one more time it’s two outstanding teams. This match is going to be played between Newells Old Boys vs San Lorenzo. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between two powerful teams. Now fans have been searching about the match as they are very excited to know about the match as they know that it will be more interesting and enjoyable. Here we have more information about the NWL vs LOR match and we will share it with you in this article.

Argentinian League is all set to entertain its fans with its two powerful teams. Both teams have different gameplay and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. This match is going to be very entertaining and interesting. The Argentinian League match between Newells Old Boys and San Lorenzo is going to be played at Estadio Marcelo Bielsa. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like the team, time, date, day, venue and other details.

Match Details

Team: Newells Old Boys (NWL) vs San Lorenzo (LOR)

League: Argentinian League

Date: 21st March 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 03:00 AM (IST) – 09:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Marcelo Bielsa

Newells Old Boys (NWL) Possible Playing 11: 1.Lucas Hoyos, 2. Facundo Mansilla, 3. Victor Gustavo Velazquez, 4. Armando Mendez, 5. Martin Luciano, 6. Juan Sforza, 7. Francisco Gonzalez, 8. Ramiro Sordo, 9. Jonathan Menendez, 10. Jorge Recalde, 11. Djorkaeff Reasco

San Lorenzo (LOR) Possible Playing 11: 1.Facundo Altamirano, 2. Gaston Hernandez, 3. Federico Gattoni, 4. Rafael Perez, 5. Gaston Campi, 6. Ezequiel Cerutti, 7. Agustin Giay, 8. Nahuel Barrios, 9. Agustin Martegani, 10. Andres Vombergar, 11. Adam Bareiro

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous among people and they are ready to give their best for winning the trophy. This match is going to be played between Newells Old Boys vs San Lorenzo on 21st March 2023 from 03:00 AM (IST) – 09:30 PM (GMT) at Estadio Marcelo Bielsa. As per the recent match result, the NWL team won 2 matches and the LOR team won 3 matches. The LOR team has more chances to win the match as it looks good in the recent match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.