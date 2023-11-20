NYC Highway Accident: 4 people Critically Injured in Separate 7-Car Crashes CCTV Video

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Four individuals sustained critical injuries in highway accidents in New York City. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Over the weekend, four individuals suffered critical injuries in two alarming wrecks on New York City highways. In one of the incidents on Saturday night, the involved driver fled the scene on foot, as reported by the police. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, two young women sustained injuries in a collision on the eastbound side of the Long Island Expressway near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. The multi-vehicle crash occurred as a Honda traveling eastbound in the left lane attempted to cross over three lanes of traffic, colliding with the barrier and two other vehicles, according to police.



Two occupants, one in her 20s and another aged 22, were critically transported to the hospital, as confirmed by officials. Authorities are currently investigating the incident. In a separate incident, a devastating seven-car pileup on the Belt Parkway near Knapp Street in Brooklyn resulted in at least five individuals being hospitalized, with two in critical condition on Saturday, as per police reports. The driver of an eastbound Infiniti sedan reportedly lost control, colliding with a Mercedes Benz around 9:30 p.m. The Infiniti then veered into the left lane and was rear-ended by a Hyundai Palisade.

NYC Highway Accident

Subsequently, the Hyundai overturned onto its side and entered the westbound lanes, where a westbound-traveling Honda Accord collided with it. Following this, an Audi sedan, a Toyota Prius, and a Nissan Rogue, all traveling west, were engaged in consecutive rear-end collisions, according to police. The driver of the Infiniti sedan fled the scene of the accident on foot and has not yet been located by authorities. A male driver and a 57-year-old woman seated in the back of the Honda Accord were critically injured, both experiencing severe trauma to the head and body.

They were transported to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn, as confirmed by the police. The driver of the Mercedes Benz remained uninjured, while the 70-year-old male and female occupants of the Hyundai Palisade, the driver, and passenger, were taken to NYU Langone Hospital with minor injuries. The 27-year-old driver of the Nissan Rogue sustained minor injuries and is currently in stable condition at Coney Island Hospital, according to police reports. The drivers of the Audi sedan and Toyota Prius stayed at the scene of the accident and did not sustain any injuries.