NYFC vs NYRB Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup New York City FC vs NY Red Bulls MLS League

Today we are going to share the details of the next football match of the MLS League 2023. This match is set to be played between New York City FC (NYFC) and the opponent team NY Red Bulls (NYRB). This match is scheduled to be played at 01:00 am on Sunday 17 September 2023 and it will take place at Yankee Stadium. It is a baseball and soccer stadium located in the Bronx, New York City where this football match is played. Both teams have a massive amount of fans around the world who are so excited to enjoy this upcoming match. Let’s continue this article and learn more.

Both teams have played various matches in this tournament and are now going to play one more head-to-head match. If we talk about the points table, New York City FC has played a total of 28 matches in which this team faced six wins, twelve draws, or ten losses and has 30 points. This team ranked in the 12th position of the points table. On the other side, the NY Red Bulls has played a total of 27 matches and faced seven wins, eight draws, or twelve losses. This team ranked in the 13th position of the points table.

NYFC vs NYRB (New York City FC vs NY Red Bulls) Match Details

Match: New York City FC vs NY Red Bulls (NYFC vs NYRB)

Tournament: MLS League

Date: Sunday, 17th September 2023

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Yankee Stadium

NYFC vs NYRB (New York City FC vs NY Red Bulls) Starting 11

New York City FC (NYFC) Possible Starting 11 1.Matt Freese, 2. Tayvon Gray, 3. Thiago Martins, 4. Braian Cufre, 5. Birk Risa, 6. Keaton Parks, 7. Maxi Moralez, 8. Andres Perea, 9. Andres Jasson, 10. Santiago Rodriguez, 11. Monsef Bakrar