NYKW vs AR Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders USA T10

Team: New York Warriors (NYKW) vs Atlanta Riders (AR)

League: USA T10

Day: Tuesday

Date: 22nd August 2023

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, United States

New York Warriors (NYKW) Possible Playing 11: 1. Kamran Akmal(WK), 2. Tillakaratne Dilshan, 3. Richard Levi, 4. Shahid Afridi, 5. Jonathan Carter, 6. Misbah-ul-Haq(C), 7. Umaid Asif, 8. Abdul Razzaq, 9. Sohail- Khan, 10. Jerome Taylor, 11. Dammika Prasad

Atlanta Riders (AR) Possible Playing 11:1.Robin Uthappa(WK)(C), 2. Lendl Simmons, 3. Dwayne Smith, 4. Grant Elliott, 5. Nasir Hossain, 6. Hammad Azam, 7. Rayad Emrit, 8. Mohammad Irfan, 9. Kamrul Islam Rabbi, 10. Elias Sunny, 11. Harmeet Singh

Match Prediction

This match will be played between New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders on 22nd August 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, United States. New York Warriors look good in the recent match and it has more chance to win the match.