NYKW vs AR Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders

Here we are sharing big news for those who love to watch a cricket match. USA T10 is the best and amazing league and this league is coming back with its two powerful teams. This upcoming cricket match is going to be played between New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders. Both teams have a massive fan following as they always give their best to entertain the match. Currently, fans have been waiting for the match as they want to support their favourite team. Here we have more information about the NYKW vs AR match and we will share it with you in this article.

All the fans are super excited as they know that it will be more interesting and amazing. Both teams have amazing and hardworking players and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. If anyone wants to see the live match then you can book the tickets from the websites. New York Warriors will take on Atlanta Riders in USA T10 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, United States. If we talk about the weather then the Weather in Lauderhill, US is cloudy and there are 27% chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans must be very curious to know about the match details like team, day, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: New York Warriors (NYWK) vs Atlanta Riders (AR)

League: USA T10

Date:21st August 2023

Day: Monday

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, United States

New York Warriors (NYWK) Possible Playing 11: 1. Kamran Akmal(WK), 2. Tillakaratne Dilshan, 3. Richard Levi, 4. Shahid Afridi, 5. Misbah-ul-Haq(C), 6. Jonathan Carter, 7. Umaid Asif, 8. Abdul Razzaq, 9. Sohail- Khan, 10. Jerome Taylor, 11. Dammika Prasad

Atlanta Riders (AR) Possible Playing 11:1.Robin Uthappa(WK)(C), 2. Lendl Simmons, 3. Dwayne Smith, 4. Grant Elliott, 5. Nasir Hossain, 6. Hammad Azam, 7. Rayad Emrit, 8. Mohammad Irfan, 9. Kamrul Islam Rabbi, 10. Elias Sunny, 11. Harmeet Singh

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they have amazing players. This match will be played between New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders on 21st August 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT). If we talk about the recent match result then the NYKW team has more chances to win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.